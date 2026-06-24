Karnataka police arrest UP native over suspected links to Pakistan-based terror outfit

Karnataka police on Tuesday arrested a 20-year-old man suspected of having links to a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation. He was arrested from a village in Davangere district. He was later handed over to the Tumakuru police for further investigation.

The accused, identified as Suhail (20), is a native of Uttar Pradesh, police said. He has been living in Karnataka under the guise of a painter.

Police said that the arrest was carried out following inputs from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Reports said that information related to terrorist activities was found on the suspect's WhatsApp account. He was allegedly in contact with several persons based in Pakistan.

The arrest comes weeks after two men were arrested from Tumakuru and Davangere districts on June 4 for allegedly maintaining contact through social media with a Pakistan-based individual and conspiring to carry out activities prejudicial to India's national security.

Confirming the arrest, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge said a Uttar Pradesh native arrested was found to have been in contact with some Pakistanis.

The minister underlined further details would emerge only after the investigation is completed.