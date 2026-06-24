Man kills aunt, 12-year-old son over land dispute in Gurdaspur minutes before killing friend and taking own life

CHANDIGARH: In a shocking incident, a man shot and killed his aunt, her 12-year-old son and a friend before taking his own life over a long-standing land dispute in Punjab's Gurdaspur on Tuesday.

The incident happened at the Mundi Kalar village under the Sekhwan police station limits in Batala on Tuesday night.

According to sources, 35-year-old Manjot Singh arrived at his uncle Nishan Singh's house on Tuesday night, armed with a pistol and accompanied by his friend Pargat Singh, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Khan Pyara village.

Manjot got into an argument with his aunt, Nishan Singh's wife, Harjit Kaur (45). Following the heated arguement, Manjot opened fire at the woman, killing her on the spot. He then also fired at his 12-year-old cousin Hari Amritpal Singh, who also died on the spot.

Nishant, who was not present at the time of the incident, returned home to find the blood-soaked bodies of his wife and son.

Meanwhile, Manjot's friend Pargat, who had objected to opening fire at the victims, got into an arguement with the former after returning to the latter's house. Subsequently, an angry Manjot shot and killed his friend, before taking his own life.

Pargat's body was recovered by the police from the bushes just outside the house. Manjot's body was found on the kitchen floor with the pistol still in his hand.

The bodies have been sent to the Batala Civil Hospital for post-mortem. Manjot's parents are no more, and his brother lives abroad. Police officials stated that the case is being investigated from all possible angles.

The incident triggered panic in the area. An FIR has been registered, and additional police personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain order.