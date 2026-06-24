Nation cannot run on hatred, says Maulana Arshad Madani; calls for justice and harmony

HARIDWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Syed Arshad Madani has sharply criticised what he described as “bulldozer action” against madrasas and mosques in several states, saying the country cannot be governed through hatred and fear.
Addressing the state executive convention of Jamiat Ulema Uttarakhand at Piran Kaliyar Sharif in Roorkee on Tuesday night, Madani said governments are temporary, but justice and humanity must remain permanent.
“No nation can run on hatred for long. A country runs on love, compassion and justice, not on hate. Governments come and go, but the ultimate authority belongs only to Allah, Om and God,” Madani said.
Speaking in an emotional tone, Madani invoked the role of ulema and Muslim scholars in India’s freedom struggle. “Our elders helped liberate this country. Today, the very symbols associated with their legacy are being demolished,” he said.
He described Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind not merely as an organisation, but as “a golden chapter in the history of India’s freedom movement”.
Madani said many religious scholars had fought British rule, endured imprisonment and even embraced the gallows, but “never sought pardon”. Referring to Sheikhul Hind Maulana Mahmoodul Hasan, he said the renowned scholar had declared British slavery unlawful and had refused to accept subjugation.
Questioning the targeting of religious institutions, Madani said, “The madrasas from where the spark of freedom emerged, the mosques and ulema that mobilised people against colonial rule, are today being brought down by bulldozers. Is this the reward for the sacrifices of our elders?”
He also objected to what he called attempts to question the patriotism of Muslims. “History bears witness that Ulema and the Muslim community made immense sacrifices for India’s freedom,” he said.
Calling demolition drives against madrasas, mosques and religious places “unjust”, Madani said such actions were against the spirit of the Constitution and rule of law.
He warned that politics based on hatred would ultimately harm the entire country. “If a house cannot run on hatred, how can such a vast nation run on hatred?” he asked.
In a significant part of his address, he appealed directly for Hindu-Muslim unity. “Political parties will do their work, but ordinary Hindus and Muslims must continue to love and respect each other. Hatred must not be answered with hatred; it must be answered with love,” he said.
Speaking to TNIE, state media in-charge Mohammad Shahnazar said that the voice raised from Piran Kaliyar is now moving toward becoming part of the national debate, with power and politics on one side and a message of love, brotherhood and humanity on the other.
Those present included state president Maulana Hussain Ahmad Qasmi, state general secretary Maulana Sharafat Ali Qasmi, state vice-president Mufti Ikram, Maulana Abdul Razzaq, Haridwar district president Maulana Abdul Wahid, Dehradun district president Maulana Abdul Mannan Qasmi, Udham Singh Nagar district president Maulana Ziaur Rahman, Nainital district president Maulana Muqeem and Mufti Tazeem, among others.
The convention was attended by thousands of ulema, social activists and Jamiat office-bearers from across Uttarakhand.