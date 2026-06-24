Nation cannot run on hatred, says Maulana Arshad Madani; calls for justice and harmony

HARIDWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Syed Arshad Madani has sharply criticised what he described as “bulldozer action” against madrasas and mosques in several states, saying the country cannot be governed through hatred and fear.

Addressing the state executive convention of Jamiat Ulema Uttarakhand at Piran Kaliyar Sharif in Roorkee on Tuesday night, Madani said governments are temporary, but justice and humanity must remain permanent.

“No nation can run on hatred for long. A country runs on love, compassion and justice, not on hate. Governments come and go, but the ultimate authority belongs only to Allah, Om and God,” Madani said.

Speaking in an emotional tone, Madani invoked the role of ulema and Muslim scholars in India’s freedom struggle. “Our elders helped liberate this country. Today, the very symbols associated with their legacy are being demolished,” he said.

He described Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind not merely as an organisation, but as “a golden chapter in the history of India’s freedom movement”.

Madani said many religious scholars had fought British rule, endured imprisonment and even embraced the gallows, but “never sought pardon”. Referring to Sheikhul Hind Maulana Mahmoodul Hasan, he said the renowned scholar had declared British slavery unlawful and had refused to accept subjugation.