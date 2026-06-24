Passport a travel document, not proof of citizenship, says MEA

In a clarification that has triggered wider debate, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that an Indian passport is primarily a travel document and not, in itself, proof of citizenship.

The clarification came on the occasion of the 14th Passport Seva Divas, as the government showcased the expansion of passport services, the nationwide rollout of chip-enabled e-passports, and efforts to improve international mobility for Indian citizens.

MEA officials said that while passports are issued only after extensive verification and due diligence involving multiple government agencies, the document's primary legal purpose is to facilitate international travel and establish the holder's nationality abroad.

The ministry said that a passport should not be construed as a standalone citizenship certificate.

The remarks come amid renewed discussions over what constitutes definitive proof of Indian citizenship.

Highlighting the government's technology push, MEA officials said India has accelerated the rollout of chip-based e-passports embedded with RFID technology and biometric information. The passports are designed to enhance security, reduce the risk of forgery and identity fraud, and facilitate faster immigration clearances worldwide.

According to officials, around 14.7 million e-passports have already been issued since the programme's launch, with all newly issued passports now being chip-enabled.

The ministry said the upgraded passports conform to international standards and are expected to boost confidence among foreign immigration authorities.

The MEA also highlighted improvements in India's global mobility profile.

Officials said 27 countries now offer visa-free entry to Indian passport holders, up from 16 in 2019. In addition, 47 countries provide visa-on-arrival facilities and 66 offer e-visa access to Indian travellers. The ministry attributed the gains partly to a series of mobility and migration agreements signed with European countries in recent years.

These agreements are aimed at facilitating easier movement of students, researchers, professionals, apprentices and tourists while also creating mechanisms for the return of illegal migrants.