PM Modi reviews key infrastructure projects in Pragiti meet; urges action to cut delays

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stressed the need for wider adoption of the PM Gati Shakti national master plan and timely updating of project, utility and infrastructure data on the portal to improve planning efficiency.

Chairing a PRAGATI meeting at Seva Teerth, the Prime Minister directed ministries and state governments to resolve pending issues in a mission-mode approach and ensure close monitoring.

PRAGATI is an ICT-enabled multi-modal platform designed to promote pro-active governance and timely implementation by integrating efforts of the Centre and states.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed four key infrastructure projects in the road, power, industrial corridor and metro rail sectors. Spanning four states and involving investments of around Rs 30,000 crore, the projects are considered significant for economic growth, regional connectivity, industrial development and public welfare. At the meeting,discussions focused on project timelines, inter-agency coordination, issue resolution and ensuring timely completion.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that delays in infrastructure projects not only increase costs but also deny citizens and industries the benefits of completed infrastructure. He instructed the concerned ministries and state governments to address outstanding issues in a mission-mode manner and ensure rigorous monitoring at the highest level.

According to an official statement, the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of using the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for effective planning and timely execution of infrastructure projects. He also emphasised the need for regular and prompt updating of project details, utility information, infrastructure layers, clearances and other field-level data on the portal. He noted that the platform should accurately reflect the latest ground realities, enabling authorities to identify bottlenecks in advance, improve inter-agency coordination and make decisions based on reliable, real-time information.