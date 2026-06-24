PM urges IAS officers to put citizens first, play role in Viksit Bharat journey

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged IAS officers to break down departmental silos to address development challenges. Interacting with 183 officer trainees of the 2024 batch, he asked them to play a role in India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047 and stressed the importance of AI and data-driven governance.

During the interaction, Modi highlighted the principle of “Nagrik Devo Bhava” and urged officers to place citizens at centre of governance. The trainees are serving as Assistant Secretaries in New Delhi. The session allowed officers to share experiences from field training and ministry attachments.

The prime minister said that after two years of field exposure and administrative learning, they had reached a stage in their careers where their decisions would shape their journeys and affect the lives of millions.

He said the real test of public service lies in handling real-life situations with integrity, sensitivity and commitment. He urged the officers to dedicate themselves to nation-building with citizen-centric governance, and encouraged them to be aware of the human impact behind every decision.

Calling for a whole-of-government approach, the PM said development challenges cannot be solved in isolation. Effective coordination and collaboration among departments, he added, are essential for outcomes.

Referring to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Modi said every policy decision and administrative action should contribute to transforming India into a developed nation.