Rajasthan forms 5-member panel to draft Uniform Civil Code, begins public consultation process

JAIPUR: The BJP government in Rajasthan has constituted a five-member committee, chaired by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, to prepare a draft for implementing Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“Currently, there are different laws for men and women across various religions, which leads to violation of women’s rights. The UCC will steer the state towards a new direction and improved status for all women,” said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham

A uniform law on matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption will apply to all citizens residing in the state, irrespective of their religion or caste. Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham said the government intends to make the law transparent and inclusive rather than imposing it.

To this end, the committee will visit divisional headquarters in Rajasthan to engage in dialogue with the public, social organisations, legal experts, and representatives of various communities. The government will launch a website for getting people’s suggestions.