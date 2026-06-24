Trades across Lipulekh Border set for comeback in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh after a seven-year gap

DEHRADUN: The India-Tibet border trade through the Lipulekh route is set to resume after nearly seven years, marking a significant economic and strategic development for Uttarakhand’s frontier region.
For the first time, Indian border traders will be able to travel by road in vehicles up to areas close to the Lipulekh Pass. The local administration has received an encouraging response, with 103 applications submitted for trade permits this year.
In the first phase, 26 trade passes have been issued, including those for 17 traders and nine assistants. A customs office and other essential arrangements have also been made operational at Gunji.
Dharachula Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashish Joshi said, “Keeping in mind the long-pending demand of traders, the ready permits have been issued immediately. A total of 103 applications have been received for border trade this year. After verification of the remaining applications, 25 to 30 more passes are likely to be issued in the next two to three days.”
The revival of trade is expected to provide a major boost to the economy of the remote border villages, generate local employment and support small businesses.
During the prolonged closure, several shops in the old Taklakot market were reportedly allotted to Nepali and other traders.
A new trade mart has now been developed for Indian and Nepali traders, where Indian traders will be allotted shops.
Members of the trade committee said the new market is better organised than the earlier one and offers more space for storing goods. Traders have also sought concessional rent and improved logistics support.
In 2019, trade through this route was worth nearly Rs 3 crore, including exports of around Rs 1.25 crore and imports of approximately Rs 1.90 crore.
With road connectivity and modern facilities now in place, traders expect the volume to rise significantly in the coming years.
The reopening will also bring relief to nearly 45 Indian traders whose goods, worth over Rs 1 crore, have remained stuck in the Taklakot market for the past six years.
They are now expected to either bring back the goods or sell them.
The Lipulekh Pass is not merely a trade route. For centuries, it has served as a vital link between India, Nepal and Tibet, carrying goods, traditions, languages and social ties across the high Himalayas.
Historic fairs such as Jauljibi were once recognised as important tri-junction trade centres.
Officials clarified that the India-Tibet trade pass is different from a regular passport. It is issued only to authorised persons involved in border trade and cannot be used for tourism, employment or other international travel.
“This year, youth participation in border trade has increased. Young traders, including Sunil Garbyal, and a woman trader are also joining the activity,” Joshi said.
“The resumption of India-Tibet border trade will give fresh momentum to the economy of the frontier region and create new opportunities for employment and self-employment,” Joshi added.