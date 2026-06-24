Trades across Lipulekh Border set for comeback in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh after a seven-year gap

DEHRADUN: The India-Tibet border trade through the Lipulekh route is set to resume after nearly seven years, marking a significant economic and strategic development for Uttarakhand’s frontier region.

For the first time, Indian border traders will be able to travel by road in vehicles up to areas close to the Lipulekh Pass. The local administration has received an encouraging response, with 103 applications submitted for trade permits this year.

In the first phase, 26 trade passes have been issued, including those for 17 traders and nine assistants. A customs office and other essential arrangements have also been made operational at Gunji.

Dharachula Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashish Joshi said, “Keeping in mind the long-pending demand of traders, the ready permits have been issued immediately. A total of 103 applications have been received for border trade this year. After verification of the remaining applications, 25 to 30 more passes are likely to be issued in the next two to three days.”

The revival of trade is expected to provide a major boost to the economy of the remote border villages, generate local employment and support small businesses.

During the prolonged closure, several shops in the old Taklakot market were reportedly allotted to Nepali and other traders.