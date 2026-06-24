US-India ‘very, very close’ to historic trade deal , say senior US official

The United States and India are “very, very close” to finalising a historic bilateral trade agreement that could open India’s 1.4 billion-strong market to American goods on reciprocal and mutually beneficial terms, a senior US official said on Tuesday.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bethany Poulos Morrison, speaking at an event organised by the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) at Capitol Hill, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump were working towards a “result-oriented” relationship.

“We're not measuring (the relationship) by meeting. We're measuring it by results,” Morrison said, referring to the trade negotiations launched after the understanding reached between Modi and Trump earlier this year.

“When we looked at trade in February 2026, we announced the intention to finally conclude the historic trade deal. We are very, very close,” she said.

Morrison said the proposed agreement would provide greater access to India’s market for American products while ensuring terms that are reciprocal and beneficial to both sides.

“The administration is driving toward the goal of Mission 500 -- the goal of achieving US 500 billion in trade by 2030 -- with a real sense of urgency,” she said.

Her remarks came as US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer visited India for discussions with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the proposed trade agreement.