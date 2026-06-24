Uttarakhand poll heat rises as Congress faces ‘One Family, One Ticket’ principle test

DEHRADUN: The political temperature in Uttarakhand is rising steadily ahead of the approaching Assembly elections. Ministers and MLAs have begun to concentrate on wards and constituencies, and Congress is in charge. Kumari Selja’s visits to the state have become more frequent.

On social media, ticket aspirants are already staking claim to specific constituencies through videos and public outreach campaigns.

There is also speculation about the emergence of a new political outfit, adding uncertainty to the pre-poll atmosphere. The most crucial debate within the Congress, however, revolves around the 'one family, one ticket' formula.

The issue gained momentum after Sanjeev Arya, a former Congress MLA and son of Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya, reportedly stepped back from seeking a ticket from Nainital.

His move has strengthened the argument for limiting tickets to one member per family and, in the process, eased pressure on the Congress high command.

It has also complicated matters for senior leaders such as former chief minister Harish Rawat and Pritam Singh.

For Harish Rawat, who is believed to be reflecting deeply after not getting a central role in the state unit, Sanjeev Arya’s decision is being viewed as a political puzzle.

Rawat is said to be keen on securing space for his daughter, MLA Anupama Rawat, as well as his sons Anand Rawat and Birendra Rawat. Kumari Selja has already indicated that the party may lean towards the “one family, one ticket” principle.

If implemented strictly, it could alter the calculations of several influential leaders. Pritam Singh’s son holds an important position in the Dehradun district panchayat, but his name is also being discussed in connection with claims beyond Chakrata, including Vikasnagar.