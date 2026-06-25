After 20-year wait, Netra AEW&C finally cleared for full combat role

NEW DELHI: India’s indigenous Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system on Thursday received Final Operational Clearance (FOC), capping a development journey of over two decades and giving the IAF a fully certified airborne surveillance platform, even as its fleet of “eyes in the sky” remains well short of operational requirements.

The clearance was awarded at DRDO’s Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) in Bengaluru, nearly eight years after Netra got Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) in October 2017.

The three aircraft, flown by the IAF’s No. 200 Squadron out of Bhisiana in Punjab, have already been operationally deployed, including during Operation Sindoor, where they were used for airborne surveillance and battle management. The FOC formally completes all user trials and system validation, clearing the platform in its full operational configuration.

The programme dates back to 2003, when the IAF and DRDO jointly studied the case for an indigenous “eye in the sky” to reduce India’s dependence on imported airborne surveillance systems. Government approval followed in 2004, with CABS as the nodal laboratory.

Three Embraer EMB-145 jets were procured from Brazil in 2008 to serve as the airborne platform. The first, fitted with an indigenous Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar housed in a dorsal radome, made its maiden flight in 2011 and was handed over to the IAF at Aero India 2017. The second and third followed in 2019 and 2023.

Mounted on the EMB-145, Netra’s AESA radar provides roughly 240-degree coverage with a detection range of up to 375 km. It is backed by electronic and communication intelligence systems, satellite communications, a self-protection suite and beyond-line-of-sight datalinks.

The aircraft can detect hostile aircraft, cruise missiles and other aerial threats, fuse data from multiple sensors and provide a real-time air picture to fighters and ground command centres, extending surveillance well beyond the reach of ground-based radars.