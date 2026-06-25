Amit Shah to launch national anti-narcotics roadmap, chair NCORD apex meeting today

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will unveil a vision document on June 26 outlining the government’s strategy to strengthen the fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse over the next three years. He will chair the 10th apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
The meeting will bring together representatives from 44 ministries and departments as well as 108 officials from state governments and drug law enforcement agencies. The deliberations will be held in a hybrid format, a government statement said.
The meeting will review the collective efforts of central and state agencies in tackling the drug menace. It is expected to facilitate coordination among stakeholders and help shape future strategies aimed at enhancing narcotics control across the country.
According to the MHA, the discussions will focus on strengthening a whole-of-government approach to combat drug trafficking and abuse. Participants will deliberate on measures required to address emerging challenges and reinforce enforcement mechanisms over the next three years. The meeting is expected to reaffirm the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards drug trafficking, a priority emphasised by PM Narendra Modi.
A highlight of the event will be the release of the Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026–2029). Prepared through consultations with central ministries, enforcement agencies and other stakeholders, the document is designed to provide a roadmap for addressing the three key pillars of narcotics control—demand reduction, supply reduction and harm reduction.
The roadmap proposes a network-centric enforcement strategy and outlines measures to tackle emerging threats, such as synthetic drugs and darknet-enabled trafficking. It focuses on preventing youth from falling into drug abuse, expanding treatment and rehabilitation facilities, enhancing public awareness and strengthening inter-agency coordination.
The MHA said the document identifies responsibilities, timelines and measurable targets for all stakeholders while integrating enforcement, rehabilitation, capacity building and awareness initiatives.
It will serve as a framework for policy formulation, implementation and institutional strengthening in the fight against drugs. Shah will release the NCB Annual Report 2025 and inaugurate NCB zonal offices in Jammu and Guwahati.
A nationwide drug disposal drive will be conducted as part of fortnight-long campaign. Central and state law enforcement agencies are expected to destroy 2,09,500 kg of seized narcotics, valued at approximately `6,000 crore, in accordance with legal procedures.