Answer keys for NEET-UG out; challenge window open till June 28

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency on Thursday night released the provisional answer keys for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam held on June 21. Candidates can cross-check the answers provided and challenge them. The period allowed for the challenge is between June 25 and June 28. A fee of Rs 200 per question is charged which is refunded if the challenge proves to be correct.

More than 20 lakh students appeared for the NEET-UG exam across 5440 centres in India and 14 abroad.

Here is how a student can challenge the answer provided: – visit neet.nata.nic. in. Enter your question paper series code (from the test booklet ocver); select the question your wish to challenge, upload supporting evidence (NCERT or standard textbook), pay the fee and submit.

Expert review runs in parallel with OMR scanning so that results can be declared at the earliest possible date, said an official statement.