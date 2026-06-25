Bangladesh calls India’s explanation ‘unsatisfactory’ over PM adviser’s airport detention

Bangladesh on Wednesday described India’s explanation regarding the detention of Prime Minister’s Adviser for Information and Strategy Zahed Ur Rahman at the Indira Gandhi International Airport as “unsatisfactory”, saying the incident was “unfortunate and regrettable”.

The state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), quoting a foreign ministry spokesperson, reported that Dhaka had conveyed its concerns to New Delhi over the incident involving Rahman, who was travelling to attend a meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

The spokesperson said Indian authorities had been informed through diplomatic channels that Rahman would lead the Bangladesh delegation at the 28th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials of IORA.

Rahman was reportedly stopped by immigration officials at Delhi airport earlier this month after his name allegedly appeared on a security-related blacklist. Following questioning, he was later allowed to enter India after officials reconfirmed the purpose of his visit. However, he chose to return to Dhaka, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Rahman arrived in India on June 14 on a private passport carrying a SAARC visa to participate in the IORA meeting. He was questioned by immigration officials and permitted entry after verification.

“He, however, chose to return to Dhaka of his own volition,” Jaiswal said during his weekly media briefing.

Bangladesh had earlier lodged a formal protest with India over the incident, maintaining that the adviser’s visit had been communicated in advance through official channels.

The Ministry of External Affairs hosted the IORA Committee of Senior Officials meeting in New Delhi on June 15-16. The meeting brought together representatives from member countries to discuss regional cooperation.

(With inputs from PTI)