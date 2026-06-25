Congress to hold nationwide ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign over student issues

The Congress will hold press conferences across the country on Thursday as part of its nationwide campaign “Chhatron Ki Goonj” (Students’ Echo), aimed at highlighting issues faced by students, including alleged examination irregularities, rising education costs and concerns over India’s education system.

The party said the campaign is intended to initiate a national debate on education reforms and push for what it called a “modern, inclusive and future-ready” education system.

According to a statement by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, 28 senior Congress leaders will address press conferences in different cities as part of the campaign.

The Congress has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that the government has failed to address the challenges faced by students and has pursued policies centred around “privatisation, centralisation and Sanghification” of education.