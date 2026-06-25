Ebola scare: Centre launches upgraded health declaration portal at airports

The Civil Aviation Ministry and Delhi International Airport Limited on Thursday launched an upgraded and contactless passenger health self-declaration portal to strengthen public health surveillance at points of entry in response to the Ebola disease outbreak in parts of Africa.

Developed in collaboration with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Union health ministry, the AIR SUVIDHA 2.0 portal enables international arriving passengers to submit a mandatory online health self-declaration covering 21-day travel history, exposure history and related symptoms, if any, prior to immigration clearance.

The portal enables real-time data sharing with the Airport Health Officer, Bureau of Immigration, IDSP and State Surveillance Officers, enables swift identification and referral of at-risk travellers while keeping the arrival experience seamless and contactless, with no physical forms to fill on landing, the Health ministry said in a statement.

The Airsuvidha Self Declaration Form (SDF) can be completed 24 hours in advance before arrival to India.

"Passengers are requested to fill the forms before boarding of the flight, during web check-in for swift clearance on arrival and only required to show the downloaded SDF at the International Travel Health Desk or Immigration counter," the statement said.

The launch of the portal follows the WHO's declaration of the Ebola/Bundibugyo Virus Disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as a public health emergency of international concern on May 17 under the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005.

The current outbreak has been confirmed as Bundibugyo Virus Disease (BVD), and countries bordering Congo and Uganda, including South Sudan, have been assessed as high-risk for transmission.

(With inputs from PTI)