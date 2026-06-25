EPFO goes offline for 3 days: Here's what services will be affected

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has on Thursday announced a three-day suspension of key online services from June 26 to June 28, 2026, as it undertakes a major technology upgrade and database consolidation exercise aimed at improving its claims-processing infrastructure.
While services are expected to be fully restored from June 29, according to the department, the three-day shutdown is likely to affect a range of member-facing services, particularly those related to provident fund claims and account management.
Key services likely to be impacted include:
Online submission of EPF withdrawal claims, including final settlement, partial withdrawal and pension-related claims.
Processing and tracking of existing claims submitted through the Unified Member Portal.
Services available through the UMANG app that rely on EPFO's backend systems.
Online requests for claim status updates and related member transactions.
Certain employer and member services connected to the EPFO portal during the migration period.
However, EPFO has indicated that members may continue to access limited information and support through alternative channels such as SMS-based services, missed-call facilities, WhatsApp support and the EPFO helpline. The organisation expects normal services to resume after the completion of the technology upgrade and database migration on June 29.
According to notices displayed on the EPFO’s Unified Member Portal, reviewed by The New Indian Express, the temporary shutdown will affect the submission and processing of provident fund claims during the maintenance window. Members will be unable to file fresh claims online, while claims already in the system may remain pending until the upgraded platform becomes operational. EPFO has clarified that existing claims will not be cancelled and will be processed after the migration is completed.
The maintenance exercise is part of EPFO’s broader digital modernisation programme intended to enhance service delivery, improve processing efficiency and provide a better user experience for subscribers. The organisation said the migration involves software upgrades and database consolidation related to its claims-processing system.
The outage is also expected to affect several connected digital services. EPFO has indicated that services accessed through the UMANG platform will be impacted during the scheduled maintenance period. Members planning urgent transactions have been advised to complete them before the shutdown begins.
While claim-related functions will remain unavailable, EPFO has said members can continue to access certain information and support services through alternative channels such as SMS, WhatsApp, missed-call facilities and the EPFO helpline. Subscribers requiring assistance during the migration period can contact the EPFO call centre on 14470.
The move comes as EPFO accelerates efforts to upgrade its digital infrastructure under its ongoing technology transformation programme, with the retirement fund body seeking to deliver faster, more secure and more reliable services to its millions of members.