EPFO goes offline for 3 days: Here's what services will be affected

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has on Thursday announced a three-day suspension of key online services from June 26 to June 28, 2026, as it undertakes a major technology upgrade and database consolidation exercise aimed at improving its claims-processing infrastructure.

While services are expected to be fully restored from June 29, according to the department, the three-day shutdown is likely to affect a range of member-facing services, particularly those related to provident fund claims and account management.

Key services likely to be impacted include:

Online submission of EPF withdrawal claims, including final settlement, partial withdrawal and pension-related claims.

Processing and tracking of existing claims submitted through the Unified Member Portal.

Services available through the UMANG app that rely on EPFO's backend systems.

Online requests for claim status updates and related member transactions.

Certain employer and member services connected to the EPFO portal during the migration period.

However, EPFO has indicated that members may continue to access limited information and support through alternative channels such as SMS-based services, missed-call facilities, WhatsApp support and the EPFO helpline. The organisation expects normal services to resume after the completion of the technology upgrade and database migration on June 29.