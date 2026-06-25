Himachal govt floats global bids to lease iconic Wildflower Hall for 35 years

CHANDIGARH: The iconic 123-year-old British-era five-star luxury heritage property Wildflower Hall, located 12 km from Shimla, will now be leased out, with the Himachal Pradesh government floating global bids for a 35-year lease.

Sources said the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation has invited tenders to lease the prestigious property at Chharabra near Shimla on an Operation, Management and Maintenance (OMM) basis. The proposed licence period is 35 years, comprising an initial 30-year term with a provision for a five-year extension.

A pre-bid conference will be held on July 1, while technical bids will be opened on July 24. The successful bidder is expected to be announced on August 22. The government has also announced a month-long site inspection beginning June 24.

Interested bidders will have to furnish a bid security of Rs 24 crore, while the tender document has been priced at Rs 5 lakh.

Sources said the tender is expected to attract leading hotel chains from around the world, given Wildflower Hall’s reputation as one of India’s finest luxury mountain resorts. Situated at an altitude of 8,250 feet and spread across 77,471 square metres, the property has 85 rooms and premium facilities including a spa, swimming pool, gymnasium and banquet halls. It is also home to over 2,200 trees, most of them mature deodars.

The government hopes the property will generate substantial revenue while preserving its heritage character and global appeal.

The global tender comes after the conclusion of a long-running legal dispute between the Himachal Pradesh government and East India Hotels Limited (EIHL), the parent company of the Oberoi Group.