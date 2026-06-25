India's future security to be shaped by AI, quantum tech: Jitendra Singh

NEW DELHI: Technology-driven warfare is redefining national security and India must remain ahead of the technology curve to secure its strategic interests, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

Addressing senior officers at the National Defence College, Singh said the convergence of artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, biotechnology and space capabilities would shape the future security landscape as warfare shifted increasingly from conventional combat to hi-tech strategic operations.

"Future military systems will increasingly rely on autonomous platforms, intelligent surveillance, predictive analytics, cognitive warfare capabilities and hyper-fast decision-making mechanisms," he said.

Referring to the changing nature of warfare, Singh said that modern conflicts are increasingly being determined by technological superiority rather than physical force alone.

He said recent military operations across the world have demonstrated the decisive role of advanced technologies, particularly in the domains of space, communications, surveillance, precision systems and strategic decision-making.