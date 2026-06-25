Jharkhand man killed by son, two others to secure BCCL job

RANCHI: A man and his two associates have been arrested for allegedly murdering his father to secure a job at Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) on compassionate grounds.

According to police, Tuleshwar Nonia was attacked and killed by his son Vijay Nonia and his associates, Akhilesh Mallah and Amit Kumar Singh, who allegedly crushed his head with a stone while he was returning home from duty. Vijay had allegedly promised them Rs 10 lakh to carry out the murder.

On June 20, an unidentified body was found near bushes along the road connecting Chitahi and Barora. Police reached the spot, took possession of the body and launched an investigation.

During the investigation, police identified and arrested the three accused. During interrogation, they allegedly confessed to their involvement in the crime.

“Tuleshwar Nonia was working as a storekeeper at BCCL. Since, his retirement was approaching, he was killed by Akhilesh Mallah and Amit Kumar Singh on the behest of his second son, Vijay Nonia, to secure his father’s job for himself on compassionate grounds,” said the Rural SP S Mohammad Yaqub.

According to the Rural SP, the accused confessed to the crime during interrogation. “Based on information provided by them, the blood-stained stone used in the murder, the motorcycle used in the incident, blood-stained clothes, a ‘gamchha’ (traditional scarf) and mobile phones were recovered,” said the SP.