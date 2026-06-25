Kuki-Zo council admits community’s role in killing of six Naga hostages in Manipur

GUWAHATI: The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) on Thursday admitted that members of the community were responsible for the killing of six Naga hostages in Manipur.

“I agree that the Kuki-Zos made a great mistake by killing the six Naga civilians,” KZC chairman Henlianthang Thanglet said at a press conference.

He criticised the act, saying it was committed “out of emotion.”

Thangelet said the conflict between Kukis and Nagas began after an incident involving the assault of a Naga civilian in the Litan area of Naga-majority Ukhrul district in February this year.

On May 13, three church leaders from the Thadou community were killed and four others injured in an ambush by suspected militants in Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district. Both Kukis and Nagas accused each other of the attack.

Later on the same day, 20 Naga and 28 Kuki civilians were abducted from different parts of the state. The six slain Naga hostages were among 18 people from the community abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district. Two others were abducted from another location.

On May 15, 14 Kuki civilians and 14 Nagas were released. The remaining six Naga hostages were later found dead, with their mortal remains recovered on June 12 after search operations by security forces.