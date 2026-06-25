PM Modi recalls Emergency, says period saw ‘assault’ on Constitution and democratic institutions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the Emergency imposed in 1975 as a “direct assault” on the Constitution, saying the period witnessed the suspension of civil liberties, restrictions on freedom of expression and attacks on democratic institutions.

Paying tribute to those who resisted the Emergency, Modi said the period represented one of the “darkest chapters in India's history” but also highlighted the courage of citizens who stood up for constitutional values.

“The Emergency was a direct assault on our Constitution. It witnessed the suspension of civil liberties, curbs on freedom of expression, arrests of political leaders, journalists, social workers and an assault on institutions that are the bedrock of our democracy,” Modi said in a post on X, referring to the declaration of Emergency on June 25, 1975.

The Prime Minister said the Constitution represents the aspirations, rights and duties of 140 crore Indians.

“We reaffirm our collective commitment to safeguarding constitutional values. Guided by the spirit of our Constitution, we will build an India that remains ever committed to justice, liberty, equality and fraternity,” he said.

The Emergency was imposed in India between June 25, 1975, and March 21, 1977, under Article 352 of the Constitution.