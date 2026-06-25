Police launches ‘Project Hawk Eye’ to secure Amarnath yatra route in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Police have launched “Project Hawk Eye”, a comprehensive surveillance and security initiative to maintain round-the-clock vigilance along the traditional Amarnath yatra route through Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

The project integrates aerial and ground-based surveillance systems to maintain constant vigilance, enhance security preparedness, and facilitate the safe movement of pilgrims.

“Under ‘Project Hawk Eye’, Police in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district has deployed a multi-layered security and surveillance grid by integrating advanced technology with strategic manpower deployment,” a police spokesman said.

To maintain aerial surveillance, five drone detts are being deployed at key locations, providing real-time monitoring and enhanced situational awareness.

“The aerial surveillance network enables quick assessment of any emerging situation and facilitates prompt response by ground units,” the police spokesman said.

According to police, 28 strategically located Machan Morchas (elevated observation posts) have been established at vulnerable and sensitive locations en route the yatra to strengthen observation capabilities and enhance area domination. 22 specially trained sniper teams have also been deployed at designated points to further reinforce the security architecture and ensure effective response preparedness, the spokesman said.

For round-the-clock surveillance of the yatra track, 416 high-resolution CCTV cameras and Facial Recognition System (FRS) infrastructure have been installed at critical locations along the yatra route.

These systems, according to police, provide continuous real-time monitoring and assist in the timely identification of suspicious movements or activities, thereby strengthening preventive security measures.

According to the police spokesman, through Project Hawk Eye, Anantnag Police has effectively positioned its eyes in the sky and on the ground, creating a seamless surveillance network that ensures comprehensive monitoring of the pilgrimage route.

The initiative reflects the commitment of Police towards leveraging modern technology and professional policing practices to provide a secure environment for all pilgrims.