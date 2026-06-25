Public office is responsibility, not privilege: V-P Radhakrishnan at book launch on VIP culture

NEW DELHI: Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday released the book VIP Culture in India: Power, Privilege and the Distance from Democracy, authored by former Member of Parliament Nabam Rebia and co-authored by Sandeep Kumar.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement, “Every Indian is special. Every Indian is a VIP.”

He observed that both visible privileges and perceptions of preferential treatment can erode public trust and create a sense of distance between citizens and institutions. Stressing the importance of accountability in public life, he remarked that "democracy flourishes when public office is regarded as a responsibility rather than a privilege".

The Vice-President noted that the Constitution envisages a society founded on justice, equality, liberty and fraternity. He emphasised that the strength of democracy lies in the relationship between citizens and those entrusted with public authority, adding that democracy thrives when public office is viewed as a responsibility rather than a privilege.

Quoting the renowned Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar, he said that true leadership is marked by accessibility, compassion and accountability. Leaders who remain approachable and respectful towards the people, he noted, earn lasting trust and admiration.

The Vice-President further stated that the themes explored in the book align closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of public office as a means of service rather than privilege. Referring to the Prime Minister’s decision to abolish red beacon lights for dignitaries and his recent gesture of delaying his departure to ensure that NEET aspirants were not inconvenienced by traffic restrictions, he said such actions exemplify citizen-centric governance and reinforce the principle that public authority exists to serve citizens.