RTI reveals low conviction rate in cases involving serious offences heard by Udham Singh Nagar courts

KASHIPUR: Courts in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar decided a total of 9,165 criminal cases in 2025, but the conviction rate in the matters, including those involving serious offences such as POCSO, rape and murder remained at just 31 per cent, according to information obtained under the RTI Act.

The data was procured by Kashipur-based (Right to Information) RTI activist and advocate Nadeem Uddin.

"I had sought details from the Directorate of Prosecution regarding convictions and acquittals in criminal cases during 2025," Nadeem Uddin told TNIE.

"The information shows that in several serious categories, the number of acquittals was much higher than convictions," he said.

As per the RTI reply, sessions courts decided 150 serious cases filed under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including offences such as murder, robbery, dacoity and rape. Of these, convictions were recorded in 40 cases, while 91 cases ended in acquittal. Another 19 cases were quashed or consigned to record.

"The figures indicate that in many cases, the prosecution and police could not prove the charges before the court," Nadeem said.

The special POCSO court decided 141 cases in 2025. Convictions were recorded in only 27 cases, while 99 ended in acquittal and 15 were quashed or consigned. The conviction rate stood at 21 per cent. POCSO pendency rose from 645 cases to 692, with 188 new cases filed.