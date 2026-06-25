Shia leaders seek end to ban on Ashoora procession in Kashmir after 8th Muharram procession

SRINAGAR: As thousands of Shia Muslims participated in the traditional 8th Muharram procession in Srinagar on Wednesday after being granted permission by authorities, Shia leaders renewed their demand for lifting the ban on the traditional 10th Muharram procession and urged the Lieutenant Governor’s administration to allow the main Ashoora procession in the city on Friday.

The traditional 8th and 10th Muharram processions in Srinagar were banned after the outbreak of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir in 1990. While the LG administration restored permission for the 8th Muharram procession in 2023, the traditional 10th Muharram procession remains barred.

Thousands of Shia mourners, including men, women and children, joined the main 8th Muharram procession in Srinagar on Wednesday. The procession followed its traditional route from Guru Bazar in downtown Srinagar to Dalgate via Budshah Kadal and M A Road.

Participants dressed in black marched solemnly, chanting religious slogans and paying tributes to Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, and the martyrs of Karbala.

The procession concluded peacefully amid elaborate security arrangements.

Following the event, Shia leaders renewed their demand for permission to hold the traditional 10th Muharram procession along its historic route from Abi Guzar in Lal Chowk to Zadibal in downtown Srinagar.

Prominent Shia leader Aga Syed Mujtaba said the community has consistently sought permission for the traditional Ashoora procession.

“For the last three years, the 8th Muharram procession has been allowed, but the traditional 10th Muharram procession is still not permitted. The security situation is now conducive, and the ban should be lifted,” he said.

Mujtaba said an application seeking permission had already been submitted and the community was awaiting the administration’s decision.