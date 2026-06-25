Uttarakhand man says wife, in-laws forced him to convert to Islam; case registered

DEHRADUN: An Uttarakhand man from the Hindu community, who married a Muslim woman from Delhi, has charged the latter's family with forcing him to convert, assaulted him and forged documents related to their marriage and child.

According to the complaint filed by Vivek Singh, he was in a relationship with Yasmeen while working in Delhi. He alleged that Yasmeen had initially told him she followed Sanatan Dharma and regularly visited temples. Singh claimed that after learning she was Muslim, he refused to marry her.

However, after Yasmeen's family assured him that the marriage would be conducted according to Hindu rituals, he agreed to the alliance. Singh claimed they got married in Gangolihat on March 24, 2020, as per Hindu customs.

In his complaint, Singh alleged that he later discovered a nikahnama had been prepared by changing identity details. He further alleged that after the birth of their son in 2022, the child was circumcised without his knowledge and documents were prepared to change the child's name.

“Gradually, pressure was allegedly mounted on me and my family to change our religion,” Singh said in his complaint.

He further alleged that he was mentally, socially and financially harassed after his wife and son were called to his in-laws' residence. According to the complaint, his wife Yasmeen, her parents Sakir Ali and Sajo Bano, and two others, Parvez and Firoz allegedly pressured him to accept Islam and threatened him and his family when he resisted.