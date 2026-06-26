12-hour talks defuse Chhattisgarh village standoff between tribal groups over religious conversions

RAIPUR: The tense standoff witnessed in Bharanda village of Narayanpur district, which had turned the tribal-dominated area into a virtual security fortress, was finally defused after a gruelling 12-hour negotiation driven by the district administration and senior police officials.

The conflict erupted into violent scuffles between traditional tribal villagers and members of a specific community (tribal) who had converted to Christianity.

Around 26 converted families alleged that traditional tribal villagers physically forced them out of their homes, issuing a diktat to either abandon their new faith or leave the village permanently.

Traditional tribal villagers fiercely countered the claim, accusing the converts of routinely insulting indigenous customs, rituals and local deities. They demanded that the converted families either conform to tribal traditions or exit the community.

As tensions escalated, a contingent of police forces was deployed to prevent the situation from spiralling into major violence.

Recognising the volatility in the sensitive Bastar belt, the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and the local Tehsildar rushed to the spot. After holding 14 consecutive rounds of meetings over 12 hours with both factions, the administration successfully brokered a fragile peace, allowing the 26 displaced families to safely return to their homes.