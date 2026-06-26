Amit Shah vows tougher action against drug networks, to unveil narcotics control roadmap

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reiterated the government’s commitment to tackling drug abuse, saying the focus was on dismantling narcotics networks while ensuring care and rehabilitation for those affected by addiction.

On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Shah said India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership had launched a strong campaign against the global drug menace.

“Extending best wishes to all the warriors in our national battle against drugs, on International Day Against Drug Abuse. India under Modi Ji's leadership has mounted the strongest fight against the global challenge of drug abuse, by eliminating narco-cartels ruthlessly and healing the affected individuals with the care and empathy they deserve,” Shah said in a post on X.

“May this day reinforce our commitment to shield our young generation from drugs. #NashaMuktBharat,” he added.

Shah is also scheduled to chair the 10th apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) and release the “Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-2029)”.