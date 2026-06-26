Amit Shah vows tougher action against drug networks, to unveil narcotics control roadmap

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reiterated the government’s commitment to tackling drug abuse, saying the focus was on dismantling narcotics networks while ensuring care and rehabilitation for those affected by addiction.
On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Shah said India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership had launched a strong campaign against the global drug menace.
“Extending best wishes to all the warriors in our national battle against drugs, on International Day Against Drug Abuse. India under Modi Ji's leadership has mounted the strongest fight against the global challenge of drug abuse, by eliminating narco-cartels ruthlessly and healing the affected individuals with the care and empathy they deserve,” Shah said in a post on X.
“May this day reinforce our commitment to shield our young generation from drugs. #NashaMuktBharat,” he added.
Shah is also scheduled to chair the 10th apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) and release the “Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-2029)”.
The meeting, organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), will bring together representatives from 44 Central ministries and departments, along with officials from state governments and drug law enforcement agencies.
The Ministry of Home Affairs said the vision document has been prepared after consultations with government departments, enforcement agencies and other stakeholders. It will provide a roadmap covering demand reduction, supply reduction and harm reduction measures.
The document focuses on a network-based enforcement approach and addresses emerging challenges such as synthetic drugs, darknet-enabled trafficking, preventing youth from entering drug use, and expanding treatment and rehabilitation facilities.
The government said the framework will guide policy formulation, implementation and institutional strengthening to curb drug trafficking and abuse over the next three years.
As part of a drug disposal fortnight campaign, agencies across the country will also destroy around 2,09,500 kg of narcotics worth approximately Rs 6,000 crore in accordance with legal procedures.
Observed every year on June 26, the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is a UN-recognised day aimed at raising awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and combating illegal drug trade. The day has been observed since 1989.
(With inputs from ANI)