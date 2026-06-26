At least seven killed after truck collides with band party van in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

At least seven people were killed, and one person was injured when a coal-laden truck collided with a van carrying members of a band party in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Friday. The accident sparked a road blockade by local residents, police said.

The accident occurred in the Barlong Budhbazar area under the Rajrappa Police Station limits around midnight when the truck struck the van, a senior officer said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the death of seven people in the accident.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of 7 people dying in a road accident near Lari-Barlaung on the Ramgarh-Bokaro road late last night.

May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and give strength to the grieving family members to bear this hour of sorrow," Soren posted on X.

Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Alok Ranjan told PTI, "At least seven people died in the collision between a truck and a van, and one was injured.

The injured person was shifted to a Ranchi hospital for better treatment."

He said that six people were killed on the spot, while one died while undergoing treatment at a Ramgarh hospital.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, the SDPO said.