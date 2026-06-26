At UN, India calls for accountability over attacks on schools and children in conflicts

According to the report, the UN verified 38,558 grave violations against children in 2025, affecting 24,174 children, including 15,493 boys, 7,990 girls and 691 whose sex was unknown. It marked the highest number of children affected by grave violations since the beginning of the mandate.

The report also noted that the number of children facing multiple grave violations increased from 3,137 in 2024 to 3,176 in 2025.

"Parties to conflict failed to uphold or proactively undermined their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law and continued to commit grave violations with near-total impunity, resulting in excessive humanitarian consequences for civilians and civilian objects, disproportionately affecting children and the facilities and services they rely on," the report said.

It added that government forces were responsible for a majority of grave violations and were the main perpetrators of the killing and maiming of children, attacks on schools and hospitals, and denial of humanitarian access.

India pointed out that the Secretary-General's 2025 annual report presented "alarming statistics", noting that attacks on schools increased by 44 per cent in a single year.

Parvathaneni said nearly 473 million children, more than one in six globally — live in or are fleeing conflict zones, while over 85 million among them have no access to education.

"These figures are a damning verdict on humanity's collective failure to translate commitments into reality on the ground," he said.

Highlighting the importance of education during conflicts, the ambassador said protecting a child's education was equivalent to protecting a nation's future. He added that governments carry the primary responsibility of safeguarding children's rights.

He also highlighted India's domestic efforts, noting that the Right to Education is a fundamental right under the Constitution, guaranteeing free and compulsory education up to the age of 14 years.