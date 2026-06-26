Centre operationalises Jan Vishwas reforms in drug, food safety law

NEW DELHI: The Centre has operationalised key reforms under the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026, relating to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, to reduce the compliance burden on businesses and promote trust-based governance while retaining safeguards for public health.

The amendments decriminalise certain minor and technical violations and replace criminal proceedings with administrative penalties. However, Union Health Ministry officials said stringent provisions for offences that pose risks to public health and consumer safety will remain in force.

Under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, Section 29, which prescribed a penalty of up to Rs 1 lakh for using a government analyst's report to advertise any drug or cosmetic, has been omitted.

Minor violations relating to the manufacture or sale of low-risk cosmetics, including labelling deficiencies and minor quality issues, have been brought under an administrative penalty framework. However, offences involving spurious or adulterated cosmetics will continue to attract strict penal provisions.

Violations under Section 28A, relating to procedural and compliance requirements such as maintaining records and submitting information, have also been converted into administrative penalties.

Officials said provisions for the appointment of adjudicating authorities and an appeal mechanism have been introduced to ensure timely and transparent disposal of such cases.