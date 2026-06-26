Centre operationalises Jan Vishwas reforms in drug, food safety law

NEW DELHI: The Centre has operationalised key reforms under the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026, relating to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, to reduce the compliance burden on businesses and promote trust-based governance while retaining safeguards for public health.
The amendments decriminalise certain minor and technical violations and replace criminal proceedings with administrative penalties. However, Union Health Ministry officials said stringent provisions for offences that pose risks to public health and consumer safety will remain in force.
Under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, Section 29, which prescribed a penalty of up to Rs 1 lakh for using a government analyst's report to advertise any drug or cosmetic, has been omitted.
Minor violations relating to the manufacture or sale of low-risk cosmetics, including labelling deficiencies and minor quality issues, have been brought under an administrative penalty framework. However, offences involving spurious or adulterated cosmetics will continue to attract strict penal provisions.
Violations under Section 28A, relating to procedural and compliance requirements such as maintaining records and submitting information, have also been converted into administrative penalties.
Officials said provisions for the appointment of adjudicating authorities and an appeal mechanism have been introduced to ensure timely and transparent disposal of such cases.
Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, provisions relating to court fines for false complaints against food safety officers have been replaced with an administrative penalty mechanism.
The punishment for interfering with seized items has been reduced from six months' imprisonment to three months. The provision relating to obstructing or resisting a food safety officer has been omitted, as such offences are already covered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
"The reforms introduced through the Jan Vishwas Act, 2026, reflect the government's commitment to fostering a modern, transparent and trust-based regulatory ecosystem," the ministry said.
"By distinguishing between technical or procedural non-compliances and serious public health offences, the amendments seek to ensure proportionate enforcement while preserving the integrity of India's food and drug regulatory framework," officials added.
The ministry said it remains committed to safeguarding public health while reducing unnecessary compliance burdens and promoting a more efficient and business-friendly regulatory environment.