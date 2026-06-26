Centre seeks public comments on draft amendment to rationalise residual shelf-life norms for imported drugs

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a draft notification proposing changes to Rule 31 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, aimed at rationalising residual shelf-life requirements for imported medicines and improving the ease of doing business in the pharmaceutical sector.

According to the press release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the draft amendment, published for public consultation vide Gazette Notification G S R 505 (E) dated 22nd June 2026, proposes to revise the existing requirement of a minimum residual shelf life of more than 60 per cent for imported drugs to a minimum residual shelf life of 12 months at the time of import.

However, in view of their specialised nature and public health considerations, the existing requirement of a minimum residual shelf life of more than 60 per cent shall continue to apply to biological products and radiopharmaceuticals.

The proposed amendment seeks to facilitate greater efficiency in the pharmaceutical supply chain while maintaining the availability of quality medicines for patients. By ensuring that imported drugs have a minimum remaining shelf life of twelve months upon entry into the country, the proposal provides sufficient time for distribution and consumption before expiry, thereby ensuring that patients continue to receive medicines with adequate usable shelf life.