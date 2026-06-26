Congress slams Centre over delay in acknowledging six Operation Sindoor martyrs

The Congress on Friday slammed the Centre for allegedly failing to recognise the sacrifice of six soldiers who laid down their lives during Operation Sindoor, nearly a year after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said it was shameful that a government that often projects itself as nationalist had denied these heroes the recognition they deserved for so long.

The names of six military personnel, five from the Indian Army and one from the Indian Air Force, who died in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor in May 2025 have been inscribed on a wall at the National War Memorial as a tribute to the fallen heroes.

This marks the first time since the operation that the government has officially released the names of the six personnel.

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on X, Khera named the six personnel and said they were the brave sons of India who laid down their lives defending the nation's honour and protecting the dignity of its women after the Pahalgam attack.

"Their names should have been etched into the national consciousness. Their families should have seen a grateful nation honouring their sacrifice.

"Instead, for an entire year, the BJP government chose to conceal their martyrdom from the nation," Khera said in his post.

"The same government that wraps itself in the flag and speaks endlessly of nationalism denied these heroes the recognition and remembrance they deserved. Such a shame!" he added.