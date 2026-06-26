Eight killed after coal-laden truck collides with band party van in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

RANCHI: In a tragic accident, eight members of a band (tasha) party were killed after a coal-laden truck collided with a passenger vehicle near Lari-Barlong under the Rajrappa police station area of Ramgarh district late on Thursday night.
According to police, seven victims died on the way to Ramgarh Sadar Hospital, while the eighth member, who had sustained critical injuries, was referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.
He also succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
The deceased have been identified as Anod Kumar, David Karmali, Pappu Karmali, Pawan Karmali, Ashok Kumar, Shakti Kumar, Hemant Kumar Mahato and Manish Kumar.
According to sources, three of the victims belonged to the same family, while two were brothers. According to locals, two residents of Balsagra, along with members of a tasha-band troupe, had travelled to Margamarcha in a passenger vehicle.
They were on their way back to Balsagra for a performance when a speeding coal-laden truck, reportedly coming from Ramgarh, rammed into their vehicle while attempting to overtake.
Locals informed that the impact was devastating, leaving the vehicle mangled.
Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Alok Ranjan stated that preliminary investigations indicate the truck veered onto the wrong side of the road and collided with the passenger vehicle, which was carrying members of the 'Tasha' party.
"The police are investigating the entire incident," he said.
Expressing grief over the tragedy, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said he was deeply saddened by the loss of eight lives in the late-night accident on the Ramgarh–Bokaro road.
In a condolence message, he prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to endure the immense loss.
Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Further details are awaited.
Following the accident, agitated villagers blocked NH-23 to express their outrage over the recurring accidents. However, traffic was eventually restored after the administration successfully persuaded the agitated crowd to clear the road.
Locals assert that unless concrete safety measures are implemented at this 'black spot', such accidents will continue to occur, as ten people have died in the last four days at the same location.