Jharkhand CEO warns of strict action against those submitting fake documents for SIR

Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar cautioned that the submission of fake documents would invite stringent legal action.

In a letter issued to all district election officers-cum-deputy commissioners on Thursday evening, the CEO said reports about the creation of fake certificates in view of the SIR exercise are being received from several districts through various sources.

Kumar directed the officers to ensure prompt action against individuals involved in such activities under the provisions of the law.

He also asked them to ensure wide publicity through media, social media, and other channels that no citizen should procure fake or unauthorised documents for the purpose of SIR.

The SIR exercise in Jharkhand will be held from June 30 to July 29, during which booth-level officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door visits to fill out enumeration forms.

During a meeting with different political parties on Thursday, the CEO said SIR training is being conducted in the state. It started on June 20 and will continue till June 29.