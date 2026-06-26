Joint task forces to be formed in rural and urban areas of Haryana to curb drug abuse

CHANDIGARH: A Joint Task Force will be constituted in both rural and urban areas across Haryana to prevent drug abuse. These task forces will undertake special drives to curb the sale of narcotics and apprehend those involved in the illegal drug trade.

While presiding over a review meeting of the Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backwards Classes, and Antyodaya (SEWA) Department regarding its five-year roadmap and action plan under Haryana Vision-2047, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the task forces would be empowered to create a strong fear of enforcement.

Saini said that breaking the drug distribution network is essential to completely eliminate drug abuse from the state.

He directed that under the leadership of the SEWA Department, Joint Task Forces be formed at the rural level, comprising Sarpanches, Ward Members, BDOs, SHOs, and representatives of NGOs working in the area, while in urban areas, the task force will include Municipal Secretaries, Ward Councillors, HHOs, and NGO representatives.

These task forces will identify locations where drugs are being sold and ensure strict action against drug peddlers. He said that more de-addiction and rehabilitation centres would be established across the state for drug-affected individuals.