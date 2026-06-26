Joint task forces to be formed in rural and urban areas of Haryana to curb drug abuse

CHANDIGARH: A Joint Task Force will be constituted in both rural and urban areas across Haryana to prevent drug abuse. These task forces will undertake special drives to curb the sale of narcotics and apprehend those involved in the illegal drug trade.
While presiding over a review meeting of the Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backwards Classes, and Antyodaya (SEWA) Department regarding its five-year roadmap and action plan under Haryana Vision-2047, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the task forces would be empowered to create a strong fear of enforcement.
Saini said that breaking the drug distribution network is essential to completely eliminate drug abuse from the state.
He directed that under the leadership of the SEWA Department, Joint Task Forces be formed at the rural level, comprising Sarpanches, Ward Members, BDOs, SHOs, and representatives of NGOs working in the area, while in urban areas, the task force will include Municipal Secretaries, Ward Councillors, HHOs, and NGO representatives.
These task forces will identify locations where drugs are being sold and ensure strict action against drug peddlers. He said that more de-addiction and rehabilitation centres would be established across the state for drug-affected individuals.
Persons who complete treatment and are discharged from de-addiction centres will be monitored closely for three months.
He said that by building supportive relationships with recovering addicts and reintegrating them into the mainstream of society, an ideal society can be created.
Additional Chief Secretary, SEWA Department, G. Anupama, informed that the state currently has 119 de-addiction centres, 29 rehabilitation centres, and two mental health hospitals.
A rehabilitation centre spread over six acres will be established in Kurukshetra on a PPP model.
She further informed that the department has developed a Drug Addiction Monitoring System to ensure proper monitoring of individuals after rehabilitation and to prevent relapse.
She also stated that the SEWA Department is providing pensions and other financial assistance to eligible individuals and families through 35 different welfare schemes.
Meanwhile, Saini also reviewed the progress of Chief Minister’s announcements, budget announcements, and commitments made in the Sankalp Patra relating to the department, and issued necessary directions to the officers concerned.
He also administered a pledge to those present to support efforts against drug abuse and contribute towards making families, society, and the nation drug-free.
Saini directed that a Senior Citizen Club be established in every district to make life easier for elderly citizens. These clubs would provide facilities such as seating, recreation, games, as well as access to psychologists and physiotherapists.
He also directed that caregivers be trained to assist senior citizens. In the first phase, 1,000 caregivers will be trained through courses conducted at Shri Vishwakarma Skill University and other private universities.
He further directed that all NGOs working for the welfare of senior citizens be registered so that organisations doing exemplary work can be encouraged and supported.