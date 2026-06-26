Mann claims ‘mask’ used in controversial video, SAD & Congress hit back and call it ‘forgery’

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed on Thursday that a prosthetic mask and sunglasses were used to hide the real identity of the actor who played his role in the controversial video linked to him. Earlier, he had contended that it was an AI-generated video.

Playing out the purported video at a press conference, Mann alleged that the conspiracy was the handiwork of Canada-based “blackmailer” Jagman Samra. He said, “The actor is wearing a prosthetic mask. The scar on my throat is missing in the video and his physical features do not match mine. The actor has deliberately used sunglasses to hide his eyes as it exposes his real identity.’’

Mann said the video was filmed in a hotel in Canada, which he had not visited since 2016. He added that Samra has also made a mask of Arvind Kejriwal. “The mask was specially manufactured and delivered. On the day it was delivered, Canada-based blackmailer Jagman Samra recorded a video inside his car after placing the mask over his hand. He also clicked photographs showing the mask and explained how it fits over another person’s face,’’ he claimed.