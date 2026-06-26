Talks ease tension after Karnaprayag clash; Nihang sikhs stay at Himachal's Paonta Sahib gurudwara

DEHRADUN: Tension following a clash between Nihang Sikhs and local traders in Uttarakhand's Karnaprayag eased on Friday after talks between Nihang representatives and the district administration at the Paonta Sahib gurdwara complex.

Following the meeting with senior police and administrative officials, the Nihang group agreed to remain at the Paonta Sahib gurdwara for two days and not proceed further into Uttarakhand for now.

Officials said a delegation of Nihang Sikhs would be allowed to meet those arrested in connection with the Karnaprayag incident. The group has given a 48-hour ultimatum over its demands, primarily seeking the release of their arrested associates.

“The talks were positive and a mutual understanding has been reached. The administration is committed to maintaining peace and ensuring that the Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage continues smoothly," DM Ashish Chauhan said after the meeting.

The Sikh delegation also urged the authorities to ensure uninterrupted movement of pilgrims on the Hemkund Sahib route. Following the agreement, the Kulhal border was reopened and vehicular movement resumed.