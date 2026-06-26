Talks ease tension after Karnaprayag clash; Nihang sikhs stay at Himachal's Paonta Sahib gurudwara

DEHRADUN: Tension following a clash between Nihang Sikhs and local traders in Uttarakhand's Karnaprayag eased on Friday after talks between Nihang representatives and the district administration at the Paonta Sahib gurdwara complex.
Following the meeting with senior police and administrative officials, the Nihang group agreed to remain at the Paonta Sahib gurdwara for two days and not proceed further into Uttarakhand for now.
Officials said a delegation of Nihang Sikhs would be allowed to meet those arrested in connection with the Karnaprayag incident. The group has given a 48-hour ultimatum over its demands, primarily seeking the release of their arrested associates.
“The talks were positive and a mutual understanding has been reached. The administration is committed to maintaining peace and ensuring that the Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage continues smoothly," DM Ashish Chauhan said after the meeting.
The Sikh delegation also urged the authorities to ensure uninterrupted movement of pilgrims on the Hemkund Sahib route. Following the agreement, the Kulhal border was reopened and vehicular movement resumed.
The situation had escalated on Thursday night when a group of Nihang Sikhs allegedly broke police barricades at the Kulhal gate on the Uttarakhand-Himachal Pradesh border and entered Uttarakhand in vehicles. Police later persuaded them to return to Paonta Sahib.
Security remained tight, with police and ITBP personnel deployed at key locations, including the Kulhal border and Premnagar. Officials later learnt that some Nihangs had gone to a gurdwara in Dehradun's Race Course area, from where they were convinced to return.
Around 200 Nihang Sikhs are still at the Paonta Sahib gurdwara. Police and ITBP personnel continue to monitor the border.
The dispute began on June 16 when Nihangs returning from Hemkund Sahib allegedly got into an altercation with local people in Karnaprayag. The clash turned violent, with swords reportedly being used. Several people were injured, and one person was airlifted for treatment.
After the incident, some Nihangs allegedly entered the Nagrasu gurdwara and remained there for four days following a dispute with the gurdwara management committee. Officials said the Karnaprayag clash and the Nagrasu gurdwara episode were separate incidents.
Authorities said preventing further escalation remains the priority. “Peace and public order will be maintained at all costs. Dialogue will continue, but any attempt to disturb law and order will be dealt with strictly," ” a senior police officer said.