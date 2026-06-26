Two football players among 12 killed in lightning strikes across Jharkhand in the last two days

RANCHI: In a tragic incident, two football players were killed after being struck by lightning while playing in Turamdih village under Toklo police station limits in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Sahil Raj Samad and 25-year-old Ponderam Samad.

According to police, a group of youths was playing football on Wednesday evening when lightning accompanied by rain struck the Toklo area.

Even before the monsoon has fully set in, lightning strikes have proved fatal in the state. At least 12 people have lost their lives and around 18 others have suffered burn injuries due to lightning during storms and rain across various districts over the past two days.

The highest number of fatalities was reported from Chatra district, where three people died. The victims were identified as Saroj Devi of Mahugai village in Mayurhand block, Sahdev Thakur of Seval village, and 15-year-old Puja Kumari of Rimi village.

Two people also died in Palamu district, 63-year-old Chinta Kunwar of Usku village and 12-year-old Anesh Kumar Ram of Gongo village.

Lightning also claimed the lives of 26-year-old Soni Kumari in Phulwariya village in Koderma district, 26-year-old Sanatan Hansda in Narayanpur block of Jamtara district, and one person in Sarwan block of Deoghar district.

A farmer, Abdul Rauf, was also killed after being struck by lightning in Tikratoli village under Bero block of Ranchi district.

Several people were injured in separate lightning-related incidents. Seven people in Giridih, four in Deoghar, two in Garhwa, and one in Ranchi suffered burn injuries. All the injured are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Meteorologists said weather conditions in Jharkhand are changing rapidly due to moisture influx from the Bay of Bengal. The monsoon is expected to become fully active from June 28, leading to increased rainfall across the state. However, the risk of lightning strikes is likely to persist.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of strong winds, thunderstorms and lightning across most parts of the state on Friday and Saturday. The department has forecast that the monsoon will become active in Jharkhand from June 28, bringing the possibility of widespread rainfall in several districts.

Despite the expected revival of monsoon activity, Jharkhand continues to face a significant rainfall deficit. Against the normal cumulative rainfall of 139.9 mm recorded up to June 24, the state has received only 58.4 mm, reflecting a shortfall of 58%.

While Ranchi recorded 125.7 mm of rainfall between June 1 and June 25, close to the normal level, most other districts remain severely rain-deficient.