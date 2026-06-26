Uttarakhand fish makes global debut, 5 tonnes exported to Nepal

DEHRADUN: For the first time since the formation of Uttarakhand, fish produced in the hill state has entered the international market, with three cooperative societies from Pithoragarh exporting five metric tonnes of fish to Nepal with support from the state government.
A government spokesperson said the consignment marks a major breakthrough for Uttarakhand’s fisheries sector. Preparations are also underway to export nearly 30 metric tonnes of fish to overseas markets in the coming days.
Fisheries Development Minister Saurabh Bahuguna said the fish was produced by three fisheries cooperative societies from the Dharchula and Munsiyari areas of Pithoragarh district. The consignment was transported under a cold-chain system to Veraval in Gujarat, where it was processed before being exported to Nepal’s international market on Tuesday.
“This is a historic moment for Uttarakhand’s fisheries sector. The first-ever export has directly benefited 33 fish farmers, who earned nearly Rs 23.50 lakh from this consignment,” Bahuguna told this newspaper.
He said the fisheries department provided gap funding of Rs 5.40 lakh for harvesting, packaging and transportation to support the export initiative. “This success is also the outcome of contacts established with international buyers and stakeholders during the Gulf Food Expo in Dubai. The department is now exploring export opportunities in Europe, the Middle East and southeast Asia,” he said.
According to Bahuguna, the Pushkar Singh Dhami government’s policies have shown visible results in the fisheries sector, particularly in creating livelihood opportunities in hill and border areas. As part of its market linkage strategy, the state government signed an MoU with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police in 2024 for supplying trout fish.
Under the arrangement, 45.10 metric tonnes of trout, valued at Rs 2.10 crore, has already been supplied. The minister said the fisheries sector in Uttarakhand has expanded in recent years. The number of fish farmers has increased from 10,011 in 2022 to 15,657, including 3,584 women.
The growth rate in fish production, which was two per cent during 2012-17, has risen to 11 per cent during 2022-26. In 2026-27, the state recorded fish production of 11,805 metric tonnes, valued at around Rs 165 crore. The department’s annual budget has increased from Rs 55.76 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 261.41 crore in 2026-27.
Bahuguna said 5,646 self-employment opportunities have been created in the fisheries sector over the past four years, while 33 regular appointments have been made in the department.
“Schemes such as the New Trout Promotion Scheme and the Mukhyamantri Matsya Sampada Yojana are proving to be game changers. Fisheries is now among the fastest-growing sectors of Uttarakhand’s economy and is making a strong contribution to rural livelihood and employment generation,” he said.