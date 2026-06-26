Uttarakhand fish makes global debut, 5 tonnes exported to Nepal

DEHRADUN: For the first time since the formation of Uttarakhand, fish produced in the hill state has entered the international market, with three cooperative societies from Pithoragarh exporting five metric tonnes of fish to Nepal with support from the state government.

A government spokesperson said the consignment marks a major breakthrough for Uttarakhand’s fisheries sector. Preparations are also underway to export nearly 30 metric tonnes of fish to overseas markets in the coming days.

Fisheries Development Minister Saurabh Bahuguna said the fish was produced by three fisheries cooperative societies from the Dharchula and Munsiyari areas of Pithoragarh district. The consignment was transported under a cold-chain system to Veraval in Gujarat, where it was processed before being exported to Nepal’s international market on Tuesday.

“This is a historic moment for Uttarakhand’s fisheries sector. The first-ever export has directly benefited 33 fish farmers, who earned nearly Rs 23.50 lakh from this consignment,” Bahuguna told this newspaper.

He said the fisheries department provided gap funding of Rs 5.40 lakh for harvesting, packaging and transportation to support the export initiative. “This success is also the outcome of contacts established with international buyers and stakeholders during the Gulf Food Expo in Dubai. The department is now exploring export opportunities in Europe, the Middle East and southeast Asia,” he said.