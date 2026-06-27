32 licensed weapons allegedly stolen from police station in Haryana's Faridabad

Thirty-two licensed weapons kept in police custody were allegedly stolen from the malkhana (armoury room) of the Sector Eight police station in Faridabad, officials said. Following a probe, police registered a theft case against malkhana in-charge ASI Bijendra Singh.

Singh was suspended by Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta, and a departmental inquiry was initiated against him, the official added.

Local residents had voluntarily deposited these weapons at the police station to ensure their safekeeping, intending to reclaim them when needed.

According to police sources, the missing weapons include several foreign-made firearms, with values estimated to range from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

These include expensive foreign pistols.

It is suspected that these weapons have been sold in Rajasthan and the Delhi-NCR region.

However, the police have not yet issued an official statement.

Discrepancies in the number of weapons were discovered during a routine inspection.

An initial check revealed that only 13 weapons were missing, but a thorough investigation showed the figure had risen to 32.

Subsequently, senior police officials ordered an inquiry, which confirmed that 32 weapons were missing, they added.

The investigation team has received instructions from senior officials to ensure that information regarding the case is not leaked.

Currently, the biggest challenge facing the police is recovering the missing weapons.

"The matter is under investigation. Whoever played a role in the theft of the weapons will not be spared," said Gupta.

(With inputs from PTI)