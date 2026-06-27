After heroin, pharmaceutical opioids emerge as dangerous trend in Punjab: NCB report

CHANDIGARH: After heroin, pharmaceutical opioids are now emerging as a dangerous "second wave" in Punjab, with 8,95,508 bottles ofcodeine-based cough syrup seized last year, the highest across the country, according to the latest Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) report.

The report, released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday, reads: "The ready availability of cheap, legally manufactured drugs such as Buprenorphine, Tramadol and Alprazolam through non-compliant pharmacies has made diverted pharmaceuticals an accessible substitute."

Flagging two emerging threats that require urgent attention, the report noted that India is facing mounting pressure from the changing global narcotics landscape, marked by the rise of ultra-potent synthetic opioids and record cocaine output.

"The spread of nitazenes, a class of synthetic opioids said to be 500 times more potent than heroin, and the increasing link between drug trafficking and organised violence across transit economies. Drug law enforcement agencies across the country registered an all-time high of over 1.48 lakh cases and effected seizures of more than 1,200 tonnes of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. The scale and diversity of seizures, ranging from plant-based drugs to synthetic substances, pharmaceutical diversions and precursor chemicals, underscore the evolving and complex nature of the threat," it added.