Body of another Arunachal Pradesh flash flood victim recovered, three remain missing

GUWAHATI: The body of one of the remaining four persons, missing after the June 24 flash floods at the NEEPCO project colony in Keyi Panyor district of Arunachal Pradesh, was recovered on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Angad Mehta said residents identified the victim as Ballari Marak alias Olyn Synkly, aged 30 years, hailing from Bhoirymbong, Lumpshoping in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya.

“Search and rescue operations by the State Disaster Response Force and Keyi Panyor Police are continuing for the three other missing persons – Elesh Marak (13), Tao Anjina (46) and Sourav Kumar,” Mehta said.

Altogether, five people were reported missing after the incident. The body of one of them, Nirmala Gupta (35), a teacher at NEEPCO’s Vivekananda Kendriya Vidyalaya, was recovered on the same day following a search for hours.

Meanwhile, the Potin-Kimin Road remained blocked due to persistent landslide activity and continuous slippage of earth and debris onto the carriageway despite repeated clearance efforts.

The SP said police personnel had been deployed at vulnerable locations to facilitate landslide clearance operations, regulate traffic, and ensure public safety.

"Road restoration work is continuing on a war footing, subject to weather conditions, with priority being given to emergency vehicles, essential supplies and engineering equipment to restore connectivity at the earliest," he further stated.