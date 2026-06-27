Char Dham Yatra crosses 41 lakh pilgrims; 206 deaths reported

DEHRADUN: More than 41 lakh pilgrims, including devotees visiting Hemkund Sahib, have undertaken the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand so far this season. However, 206 pilgrims have died till Saturday, according to the State Disaster Management Headquarters.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has not extended permission for helicopter services to Kedarnath beyond June 25. The services will resume after the monsoon in September.

“DGCA cleared flights only till June 25,” said Prateek Jain, CEO, Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA). “Given rain and poor visibility in Kedarghati, extending operations posed safety risks. We’ll restart post-monsoon.”

Helicopter services began on April 22 with the opening of Kedarnath. Between April 22 and June 25, more than 11,800 shuttle flights operated from Guptkashi, Sirsi and Phata, carrying 1.37 lakh pilgrims to the shrine.

A tourism department spokesperson said, “41,22,444 devotees had darshan till Saturday.”