Char Dham Yatra crosses 41 lakh pilgrims; 206 deaths reported

DEHRADUN: More than 41 lakh pilgrims, including devotees visiting Hemkund Sahib, have undertaken the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand so far this season. However, 206 pilgrims have died till Saturday, according to the State Disaster Management Headquarters.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has not extended permission for helicopter services to Kedarnath beyond June 25. The services will resume after the monsoon in September.
“DGCA cleared flights only till June 25,” said Prateek Jain, CEO, Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA). “Given rain and poor visibility in Kedarghati, extending operations posed safety risks. We’ll restart post-monsoon.”
Helicopter services began on April 22 with the opening of Kedarnath. Between April 22 and June 25, more than 11,800 shuttle flights operated from Guptkashi, Sirsi and Phata, carrying 1.37 lakh pilgrims to the shrine.
A tourism department spokesperson said, “41,22,444 devotees had darshan till Saturday.”
Kedarnath recorded 13,45,160 pilgrims, followed by Badrinath with 13,42,609. Gangotri received 6,63,778 visitors, Yamunotri 6,19,210 and Hemkund Sahib 1,51,687.
Officials said most of the 206 deaths were linked to pre-existing health conditions such as heart disease, hypertension and diabetes, which were aggravated by high altitude, steep climbs and low oxygen levels.
“Despite warnings, many pilgrims now prefer monsoon travel to avoid crowds,” officials noted.
The administration has intensified medical screening at base camps, increased the frequency of weather alerts and strengthened police deployment at sensitive locations. Pilgrims with cardiac or respiratory problems have been advised to consult doctors before undertaking the trek.
Officials said the suspension of helicopter services is a safety measure due to unpredictable mountain weather, while ground routes to all four shrines remain open.