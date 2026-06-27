Chhattisgarh poised for diamond boom as preparations for mining gain momentum 

RAIPUR: In a significant move towards unlocking Chhattisgarh’s mineral wealth, the Board of Directors of NMDC-CMDC Limited (NCL) on Saturday approved the next phase of exploration at the Baloda-Belmundi Diamond Block in Mahasamund district.
It mandates the commencement of scientifically large-diameter drilling in the region, paving the way for commercial diamond mining.
Reviewing the current trajectory of the project, the Board directed that all technical activities under the operational Prospecting Licence be executed strictly within the stipulated timeline.
The upcoming large-diameter drilling initiative is designed to provide a highly precise assessment of the area's diamond-bearing kimberlite pipe.
Data gathered from this programme will culminate in a detailed Feasibility Report, which will serve as the blueprint for the commercial development of the diamond mine.
NMDC-CMDC Limited (NCL) is a joint venture between NMDC Limited (51%), a Government of India enterprise, and the Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation (49%).
While the company has traditionally focused on iron ore mining, the successful discovery of natural diamonds at Baloda-Belmundi marks its emergence as a multi-mineral development company.
NCL identified the prospective kimberlite pipe through stream sediment sampling, geophysical surveys, and targeted drilling.
Around 200 tonnes of bulk samples from here were processed at NMDC’s Panna Diamond Processing Plant, yielding five natural diamonds weighing a total of 1.22 carats, providing strong scientific confirmation of diamond-bearing geology in the area.
Experiences from leading diamond-producing countries such as Botswana, South Africa, Canada, and Australia suggest that such early-stage discoveries often indicate the presence of commercially viable diamond deposits.
Consequently, the Baloda-Belmundi project is being viewed as a strategically important mineral development initiative not only for Chhattisgarh but also for India.
“The prudent utilisation of mineral resources and balanced industrial development are essential for India’s economic growth. The Baloda-Belmundi diamond project has the potential to become a historic milestone in positioning Chhattisgarh among the country’s leading diamond-producing states,” said Saurabh Singh, Chairman, Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation and Director, NCL.
The Board also reviewed the progress of NCL’s key iron ore projects in Chhattisgarh. At Bailadila Deposit-4, production is targeted at one million tonnes during the current financial year, with plans to gradually increase capacity to seven million tonnes per annum.
Development of Bailadila Deposit-13, with a proposed production capacity of 10 million tonnes annually, is also progressing steadily.
The Board reaffirmed its commitment to environmentally responsible mining, scientific waste management, water conservation, and the socio-economic development of local communities across all its projects.