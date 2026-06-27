Chhattisgarh poised for diamond boom as preparations for mining gain momentum 

RAIPUR: In a significant move towards unlocking Chhattisgarh’s mineral wealth, the Board of Directors of NMDC-CMDC Limited (NCL) on Saturday approved the next phase of exploration at the Baloda-Belmundi Diamond Block in Mahasamund district.

It mandates the commencement of scientifically large-diameter drilling in the region, paving the way for commercial diamond mining.

Reviewing the current trajectory of the project, the Board directed that all technical activities under the operational Prospecting Licence be executed strictly within the stipulated timeline.

The upcoming large-diameter drilling initiative is designed to provide a highly precise assessment of the area's diamond-bearing kimberlite pipe.

Data gathered from this programme will culminate in a detailed Feasibility Report, which will serve as the blueprint for the commercial development of the diamond mine.

NMDC-CMDC Limited (NCL) is a joint venture between NMDC Limited (51%), a Government of India enterprise, and the Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation (49%).