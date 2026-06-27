Congress launches Uttarakhand poll campaign amid signs of infighting

DEHRADUN: In view of the State Aseembly elections next year, Congress party in Uttarakhand is set to start its electoral bugle from Sunday, (June10,2026) with a series of 'Parivartan Sankalp Sammelans' across 10 hill districts. The campaign even before its launch has triggered fresh murmurs of factional unease within the party.

The party has divided the 10 mountainous districts into four zones and handed charge to senior leaders Ganesh Godiyal, Pritam Singh, Harak Singh Rawat and Karan Mahara for its campaigning. The conferences will include worker meetings and public rallies in every Assembly segment, where the party plans to sharpen its attack on the ruling BJP and mobilise its cadre.

However, the campaign poster released for the hill outreach has raised eyebrows. The poster features photos of Godiyal, Pritam, Harak Singh and Mahara, but the names and photographs of former chief minister Harish Rawat and Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya are missing.

The omission prompted former Congress MP Pradeep Tamta, an aide of Harish Rawat, to take a veiled swipe on social media. Sharing the poster, Tamta wrote, “Does this indicate inclusive leadership?”

Though Tamta limited himself to a single line, party insiders see the remark as a clear signal of discontent in the Harish Rawat camp. The former chief minister was also not seen during the recent visit of party’s Uttarakhand in-charge, Kumari Selja to Dehradun.

Harish Rawat and Yashpal Arya have not been assigned responsibility for any of the four zones. Instead, sitting MLAs and former legislators have been attached to the teams led by the four designated leaders.