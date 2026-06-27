Eight more victims of Qatar industrial accident repatriated to India; all 12 bodies now brought home

The mortal remains of eight Indian nationals who died in the industrial accident at Ras Laffan in Qatar have been repatriated to India, the Indian Embassy in Doha said on Saturday.
The latest repatriation, carried out on June 26, follows the return of the bodies of four victims on June 25, completing the repatriation of all 12 Indians who lost their lives in the accident.
In a post on X, the embassy said, "Mortal remains of 8 Indian nationals who unfortunately passed away in Ras Laffan accident have been repatriated to India on June 26. 4 out of 12 mortal remains had been repatriated on June 25. Embassy of India, Doha thanks Qatari authorities, Indian community organisations and Government authorities in India for their prompt support."
The embassy added that Ambassador and embassy officials also visited some of the injured Indian nationals at Al Khor on Friday.
"Ambassador and Embassy officials also met some of the injured Indian nationals today in Alkhor. The injured have all received appropriate medical attention for which the Embassy thanks Qatari authorities and employer company representatives," it said.
On June 25, while announcing the repatriation of the first four bodies, the embassy had said it was coordinating closely with the victims' families and the authorities.
"The mortal remains of 4 out of 12 Indian nationals who unfortunately passed away in Ras Laffan incident are being repatriated to India today. We hope to repatriate other mortal remains also soon. Embassy has kept the families and authorities informed. We thank the Qatari authorities as well as the Indian community organisations for their support and coordination. Embassy has also been in touch with Indians who are injured in the accident," it had posted on X.
The accident occurred at Ras Laffan Industrial City on Sunday night, claiming the lives of 12 Indian workers.
Earlier this week, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had received a phone call from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who conveyed his condolences over the deaths.
Jaiswal said the Qatari leader expressed deep grief over the loss of 12 Indian lives in the tragedy, underlining the close ties between New Delhi and Doha.