Eight more victims of Qatar industrial accident repatriated to India; all 12 bodies now brought home

The mortal remains of eight Indian nationals who died in the industrial accident at Ras Laffan in Qatar have been repatriated to India, the Indian Embassy in Doha said on Saturday.

The latest repatriation, carried out on June 26, follows the return of the bodies of four victims on June 25, completing the repatriation of all 12 Indians who lost their lives in the accident.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "Mortal remains of 8 Indian nationals who unfortunately passed away in Ras Laffan accident have been repatriated to India on June 26. 4 out of 12 mortal remains had been repatriated on June 25. Embassy of India, Doha thanks Qatari authorities, Indian community organisations and Government authorities in India for their prompt support."

The embassy added that Ambassador and embassy officials also visited some of the injured Indian nationals at Al Khor on Friday.

"Ambassador and Embassy officials also met some of the injured Indian nationals today in Alkhor. The injured have all received appropriate medical attention for which the Embassy thanks Qatari authorities and employer company representatives," it said.