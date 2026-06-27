India launches Operation Amistad, sends Army field hospital to earthquake-hit Venezuela

NEW DELHI: India on Friday launched Operation Amistad, dispatching two Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 Globemaster strategic airlifters carrying an Army field hospital, a 41-member specialised medical contingent and over 35 tonnes of relief material to the earthquake-ravaged Venezuela.

The contingent, drawn from 60 Para Field Hospital, comprises 41 personnel, including nine medical officers. It is equipped to provide emergency medical care, trauma management, life-saving surgical support and other essential healthcare services to those affected by the earthquake.

The team is carrying nearly six tonnes of medical stores and humanitarian relief supplies provided by the external affairs ministry. One of the two aircraft is also transporting a BHISHM Cube under India’s Aarogya Maitri Project.

The BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita and Maitri) Cube is an indigenous, rapidly deployable modular hospital. Built from 72 portable components, each complete cube can treat up to 200 casualties, including surgical cases, and can be set up within 12 minutes to bridge the critical “golden hour” after a disaster. It houses portable ventilators, ultrasound and X-ray machines, defibrillators, an operation theatre, a mini-ICU and its own power and oxygen supply.

Announcing the mission on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “Operation Amistad underway! Two C17s took off today for Venezuela with urgent assistance to support their post-earthquake relief efforts.” He added that India is committed to support the government and people of Venezuela in this difficult time.