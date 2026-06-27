India launches Operation Amistad, sends Army field hospital to earthquake-hit Venezuela

NEW DELHI: India on Friday launched Operation Amistad, dispatching two Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 Globemaster strategic airlifters carrying an Army field hospital, a 41-member specialised medical contingent and over 35 tonnes of relief material to the earthquake-ravaged Venezuela.
The contingent, drawn from 60 Para Field Hospital, comprises 41 personnel, including nine medical officers. It is equipped to provide emergency medical care, trauma management, life-saving surgical support and other essential healthcare services to those affected by the earthquake.
The team is carrying nearly six tonnes of medical stores and humanitarian relief supplies provided by the external affairs ministry. One of the two aircraft is also transporting a BHISHM Cube under India’s Aarogya Maitri Project.
The BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita and Maitri) Cube is an indigenous, rapidly deployable modular hospital. Built from 72 portable components, each complete cube can treat up to 200 casualties, including surgical cases, and can be set up within 12 minutes to bridge the critical “golden hour” after a disaster. It houses portable ventilators, ultrasound and X-ray machines, defibrillators, an operation theatre, a mini-ICU and its own power and oxygen supply.
Announcing the mission on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “Operation Amistad underway! Two C17s took off today for Venezuela with urgent assistance to support their post-earthquake relief efforts.” He added that India is committed to support the government and people of Venezuela in this difficult time.
In a statement on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) said, “The 41-member team of the Indian Army, from the 60 Para Field Hospital, including nine medical officers, departed today from India aboard two Indian Air Force aircraft.”
The aerial distance between India and Venezuela is about 14,300 km, far exceeding the C-17 Globemaster’s range of roughly 4,400 km, sources said. As a result, the aircraft will halt in friendly countries for refuelling en route, since India does not have the requisite air-to-air refuelling capability for a mission of this distance.
The mission follows two powerful earthquakes, of 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude, that struck northern Venezuela. The twin quakes have killed at least 235 people, with officials warning the toll could rise further. More than 4,300 people have been injured, and the Venezuelan government has declared a disaster zone and begun setting up a reconstruction fund.
The deployment comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged all possible assistance to the earthquake-hit nation and expressed condolences over the loss of life. Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez thanked Modi for the offer of support. The US has also mounted a parallel humanitarian airlift, deploying transport aircraft from the United States Southern Command.
Operation Amistad
The deployment comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged all possible assistance to the earthquake-hit nation and expressed condolences over the loss of life. Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez thanked Modi for the offer of support. Operation Amistad, Spanish for friendship, adds to India’s expanding record as a first responder.