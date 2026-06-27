Indian national among eight sanctioned by US over alleged role in Sudan civil war

Sanctions were also imposed on SBL Energy Limited, TMAC, its general manager and senior Defense Industries System (DIS) official Tariq Hussain Muhammad Madani, along with other firms based in Sudan and Egypt.

"These networks supply weapons, explosives, and foreign fighters to both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. Their support has prolonged a conflict that has created the world's worst humanitarian crisis and provided space for terrorist groups to operate," Tommy Pigott, spokesperson for the US Department of State, said in a statement.

According to the Treasury Department, the Defense Industries System (DIS) is Sudan's largest defence enterprise and is responsible for supporting and maintaining the SAF's arsenal of arms, ammunition, vehicles and military equipment, much of it acquired from Iran and other external backers.

DIS controls several subsidiaries, including the Sudanese conglomerate Giad Industrial Group, also known as Sudan Master Technology, through complex corporate structures that have generated billions of dollars in revenue.

The Treasury Department said DIS's acquisition of military equipment and related materials had enabled the SAF to sustain combat operations against the RSF, carry out attacks on civilians, and obstruct efforts to secure a ceasefire. Both DIS and Giad were sanctioned by the US in 2023.